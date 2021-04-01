Please share the news















4 Shares

Plans have been lodged for the refurbishment and extension of Crescent Gardens, the former Harrogate Council Municipal Offices to create multi let office space and roof garden restaurant.

Impala Estates Limited acquired the Former Council Offices from Harrogate Borough Council in January 2020.

Following their public consultation in October a full planning application to create multi let office space as well as roof top restaurant, bringing the building back into use has now been submitted.

Their proposals are to refurbish the building up to an energy efficient standard for use as offices for multiple occupancy. These will incorporate meeting rooms, gym and shower facilities and a roof garden restaurant.

The meeting rooms will include the spaces previously used as the Council Chamber and Mayors Parlour, which, together with the roof top restaurant, will be available for use by the public.







James Hartley from Impala Estates said: I am hugely excited to submit a planning application after what has been a tough year for everybody. I am extremely proud of what is proposed and very excited to hopefully be granted the scheme we have sympathetically designed. Our plans will ensure that this high-quality local asset is brought back to use and regenerated to deliver a building that provides not only employment space in the town centre but contributes to a community benefit that keeps Crescent Gardens as a vibrant part of Harrogate.

Graham Swift, Cabinet Member for Economic Development at HBC said: When HBC sold Crescent Gardens to Impala Estates, we were impressed by their commitment to bring much needed office space into the centre of town to support the growing and changing economic needs of Harrogate. They blended this plan with the use of public space that will make Crescent Gardens and its locality a thriving, community area that boasts flexible, modern offices with functional and attractive public spaces.

Preliminary work has already been complete with a clean-up of the exterior and internally. The next stage of review by planning committee would be complete by around mid-summer.