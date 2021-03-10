North Yorkshire Covid-19: Cases in Harrogate Hospital drop by a half in the week

Please share the news

















The North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum met today to brief the media (03 March 2021).

Infection rates and hospital in-patient cases continue to plummet

Infection rates are now at the rate they were in September 2020

7 day infection rate/ 100,000 (week to 9 March 2021)

England Average – 59.7 (was 85.8)

North Yorkshire – 39 (was 58.2)

Scarborough – 30.3 (was 46)

Craven – 45.4 (was 31.5)

Selby – 53 (was 58.5)

Harrogate – 42.3 (was 77.1)

Richmond – 39.1 (was 65.1)

Ryedale – 21.7 (was 36.1)

Hambleton –36 ( was 65.5)

Previous figure is from a week ago, the figure in brackets.

Hospitals

Hospital in-patients with Covid-19 (9 March 2021).

All North Yorkshire hospitals – 129 (was 199)

ICU case in North Yorkshire – 29 (was 34)

York – 37 (was 33)

Harrogate 22 (was 48)

Scarborough – 4 (was 7)

South Tees – 66 (was 101)

Darlington – 4 (was 19)

Airedale – 6 (was 11)

Police

210 Covid-19 penalties handed out in the last week, 2/3rds to visitors to North Yorkshire.

Testing

PCR testing capacity remains good, test centres have moved to open for tests in the morning and pickup of rapid test kits in the afternoon.

Vaccine

270,000 vaccinate in North Yorkshire

Schools

97% attendance at primary schools

Attendance rates at secondary schools not available yet.

Lateral flow testing available in schools, but not compulsory.

Not all schools are using face masks within a class.

Clarification that if Lateral Flow Testing indicates a positive and a PCR test indicates a negative then the individual should isolate as the data is in the system.

Care Homes

235 care settings in North Yorkshire

43 have 1 or more cases (down from 53)





