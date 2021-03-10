Harrogate Gateways Project – online public consultation at 6pm on 10 March 2021

Please share the news















A consultation is now under way on £31m proposals to transform the gateways to three North Yorkshire towns.

New entrances to railway stations, new public spaces linking stations to town centres and better access to education and employment sites are among options for Harrogate, Selby and Skipton after a partnership of local authorities succeeded in a bid to the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).

Public consultations on the proposals for each town run until 24 March 2021. People can read more about the proposals and complete the surveys at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/northyorkshire

A series of online public events begins next week, enabling people to hear more about the projects and to ask questions before completing the survey. The events are:

Harrogate project: 3 March – see Teams Event

Harrogate project:10 March – see Teams Event

Skipton project: 2 and 11 March

Selby project: 4 and 12 March.

You can join the event with just a normal web browser.

All will start at 6pm. Find out how to join at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/northyorkshire

Proposals include:

In Harrogate, improved railway station frontage with better access for walking and cycling; improved facilities for walking and cycling in the town centre; and improvements to public spaces.

In Selby, improved station frontage and links to the town centre, Abbey and bus station; improved walking and cycling links to major redevelopment sites, including a new cycle and footbridge over the River Ouse to the Olympia Park site.

In Skipton, improved access for walking and cycling from the railway station to the bus station; improved railway station frontage and improved access to education and employment sites.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: The Transforming Cities Fund project represents a major investment in Harrogate town centre. It seeks to make transformational changes to the rail and bus stations area of Statìon Parade, to boost cycling and walking facilities around the town’s transport gateway, and to offer visitors arriving in the town an really attractive welcome.

Councillor Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: This project will deliver a number of proposals including, improved cycle infrastructure, enhancements to station square, public realm of an outstanding quality, including improvements to James Street to provide a very special mix of retail, leisure and cultural uses, making Harrogate a leading destination for shopping, culture, and tourism’.





