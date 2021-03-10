Altercation between a man and a woman who were in the same car on Skipton Road, Harrogate

Please share the news

















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an altercation that occurred on Skipton Road in Harrogate.

Junction of Woodfield Road between 2am and 3am on Saturday (6 March)

The altercation was between a man and a woman who were in the same car

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have CCTV.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Matthew Reeve.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210072735.





