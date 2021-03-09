Willow Tree Primary School celebrates World Book Day with a difference!

Please share the news















Willow Tree Primary School were determined to celebrate World Book Day differently this year and embrace the changes that Coronovirus has forced on the usual events that take place in school.

With so much focus recently on learning remotely via online devices, the school announced a ‘no-devices day’ and instead presented children learning at home and those still attending school with a range of fun activities to complete.

With everything from reading their favourite book, sharing a story with friends and family, baking an author inspired master-piece, creating fun and colourful bookmarks, drawing character from much loved books to writing their own book review or penning a letter to their favourite author, there were a whole range of activities to choose from.

Children in school enjoyed acting out the stories they had created and sharing ideas with their friends. Earlier in the week, Year 6 pupils had a virtual story session with reception children continuing with the ‘reading buddy’ scheme the school has run in the past which aims to encourage relationships across different year groups to develop.

Children at home learning embraced the challenges set for them and sent in a multitude of photos and reports of the activities they enjoyed – reading to pets, creating culinary delights and of course dressing up as a character from their favourite book.

Phase Leader Amy Dobrashian who co-ordinated the day's events commented: We were determined not to let the current restrictions prevent us from celebrating the wonderful world of books this year and we were also keen to encourage the children and teachers to take a break from screens and find other ways to enjoy all things books! The day was a great success with the children wowing us with their creativity and imaginations as always!






