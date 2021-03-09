Harrogate Nightingale Hospital to close

The Hospital in is set to close.

It opened in April 2020 as a 500 bed unit to provide care for Covid-19 patients, at a cost of £27million.

It was only ever used for the additional scanning facilities it was equipped with and never saw a Covid-19 patient.

An NHS spokesperson said:

Since the very early days of the pandemic the hospitals have been on hand as the ultimate insurance policy in case existing hospital capacity was overwhelmed.

But, as we have learned more about , and how to successfully treat Covid, existing hospitals have adapted to significantly surge critical care capacity and even in the winter wave – which saw more than 100,000 patients with the virus admitted in a single month – there were beds available across the country.

Thank you to the many NHS staff and partners who worked so hard to set the Nightingales up so swiftly and of course the public who followed the guidance on controlling the spread of the virus and helped to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed.




