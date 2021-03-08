York handmade plays pivotal role in prestigious Yorkshire housing development

Please share the news

















The award-winning York Handmade Brick Company has played a significant role in a new and prestigious North Yorkshire residential housing development.

The Easingwold-based firm, one of the leading independent brick-makers in the country, has supplied 262,000 specially-manufactured bricks for the contemporary development at Ferrensby, near Harrogate.

Altogether York Handmade provided the bricks, worth over £150,000, for the site which is being developed by Harrogate developer Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd.

The Ferrensby development is called Slingsby Vale and features 18 detached houses, 11 of which will be marketed on the open market and seven of which are affordable.

The affordable houses comprise 1 one-bed; 4 two-beds; and 2 three-beds, while the private houses comprise 2 three-beds; 6 four-beds; and 3 five-beds. The prices for the private houses are likely to range from £375,000 to £825,000 and it is anticipated they will be launched to the market in early summer.

Mark Laksevics of York Handmade Brick commented: It is a privilege to play a part in creating some beautiful family homes in Ferrensby. This is a very attractive development, which will provide much-needed local housing and enhance the community.

Carl Wright, director of Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd, explained: We are hoping to complete our Slingsby Vale development by autumn this year. It hasn’t been easy building a brand-new bespoke housing development in the middle of a global pandemic, but we have been delighted with the progress we have made so far. We believe that the pretty village of Ferrensby is one of the prime locations in North Yorkshire for quality housing. Close to the picturesque market towns of both Boroughbridge and Knaresborough and just a couple of miles from the A1(M), the village is also part of Yorkshire’s famous golden triangle, the most sought-after area in the county. We wanted our houses to be special, which is why we chose York Handmade’s bricks. The quality of the bricks and their appearance are magnificent. We are absolutely delighted with the finished product. We also wanted to fit in with the Vale of York vernacular and create a bespoke product, rather than building a generic volume housebuilder scheme.

Mark Laksevics added: While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for residential and commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to more local Yorkshire developers and for self-builders. It is especially gratifying to see how our bricks blend in seamlessly with the quintessentially rural landscapes of a North Yorkshire village. We are deeply committed to North Yorkshire and the Vale of York, where we have been manufacturing bricks for the past 33 years, and it is a real pleasure to see our work being represented locally.

The Harrogate office of Carter Jonas will be marketing Slingsby Vale.





