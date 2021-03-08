Fat Badger in the top 10% of restaurants in the world, by Tripadvisor reviewers

Please share the news

















The Fat Badger in the centre of Harrogate, has been hailed in the top 10% of restaurants in the world, by Tripadvisor reviewers.

The Travellers’ Choice Award, given to the AA rosette restaurant for their cuisine, is handed out annually to establishments who consistently receive high praise from reviewers and firmly places The Fat Badger is in the top 10% of restaurants globally.

The Fat Badger has been a popular hit with locals and tourists since it opened back in 2013 – this is the fifth year in a row that the restaurant has secured a top spot.

With its Yorkshire inspired menu the restaurant has also secured an AA rosette for its fine dining, set in a relaxed yet atmospheric venue. Reviewers hail their local produce including its beer battered fish and chips, fresh pasta, large grill selection and its infamous Badger burger.

Along with valentine’s, heading towards mothering Sunday is typically a very busy time for the restaurant. Like all restaurants, they have been closed, but they have fully embraced a takeaway delivery service. They are already taking orders for Mother’s Day this weekend, and you can of course have it delivered directly to any local address!

Talking about the awards Head Chef, Richard Ferebee said: We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. In these times more than ever it means so much. The teams work so hard to personally source our local ingredients and fine tune our menus to make sure it is just right for our guests. We are so lucky to have such a loyal followings and we can not thank everyone enough for their kind words.

Talking about the awards, Kanika Soni, CCO at Tripadvisor said: Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition. Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners as the world begins to venture out again.