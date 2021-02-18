NYCC ban the release of sky lanterns on council land

Please share the news















Following a unanimous vote at the meeting of the North Yorkshire County Council, the release of sky lanterns on council land has been banned.

The motion was proposed by County Councillor Bryn Griffiths and seconded by County Councillor Philip Broadbank.

The motion: That this Council resolves to ban the release of all types of sky lanterns on property and land owned by North Yorkshire County Council. This Council resolves to ask all Parish and Town Councils within North Yorkshire to pass a similar motion, to ban the release of sky lanterns on Parish or Town Council land. This Council resolves to engage with business communities, landowners, schools, and individuals in North Yorkshire, to encourage them to sign up to this initiative.

For the purposes of the Motion, a sky lantern is a small hot air balloon made of paper with an opening at the bottom, where a small fire is suspended.





