Crown Hotel Harrogate is forward planning for the return of guests with the appointment of new sales manager

The Crown Hotel Harrogate is forward planning for the return of guests with the appointment of Carys Duckworth as Hotel Sales Manager.

Carys, 35, who brings more than ten year’s hospitality experience, will spearhead the commercial recovery of the historic hotel, alongside General Manager Dan Siddle and the senior team. Her proactive sales role will cover everything from accommodation to meetings and events as well as developing community links and networks.

Having previously worked with global brands including Marriott and Mercure, Carys has a proven track record of developing market strategy, driving customer service standards, exceeding revenue targets and establishing and nurturing client relationships.

Carys said: The Crown has such iconic, elegant surroundings and a reputation to match, so I am excited to join the team here and help prepare for the future outside of lockdown restrictions. The travel and events industry has changed drastically, but I’m confident that we will bounce back and I’m proud to be at the forefront of the forward planning. The past year has been a challenging time for the hospitality industry and unfortunately, in my previous role I was made redundant. I’d almost given up on being able to continue my career in this wonderful industry. I’m very proud to have secured this fantastic opportunity with RBH at The Crown and I’m excited for our journey together. It’s been a tough year for many but I believe everything happens for a reason and it’s important to never give up.

Dan Siddle, General Manager at The Crown, said: We’re delighted to have Carys as our Sales Manager. She will play an integral role in our recovery and I can’t wait for when we can welcome both leisure and corporate guests once again and facilitate gatherings of all sizes.

The Crown Hotel Harrogate is operated by RBH, a leading UK-based independent hotel management and services company. Situated at the foot of Montpellier Quarter, the 115-bed hotel is one of the oldest in Harrogate, with a history dating back over 300 years.





