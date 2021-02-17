New Appointment to the Main Board of the World of James Herriot Ltd

Please share the news















1 Share

The board of Directors of the World of James Herriot Ltd is delighted to announce the appointment of John Gallery onto their main board as part of ongoing success of the award-winning attraction in Thirsk. He joins the board following the recent appointment of Kate Pawlett, centre manager as a director, and both appointments are part of a strategic succession plan for the attraction to strengthen and secure its future management and governance in the post-Covid-19 market.

Managing Director Ian Ashton says: John has been involved as PR and marketing consultant to the World of James Herriot since 2012 when we first took over from Hambleton District Council to form the private limited operating company, the World of James Herriot Ltd. We are delighted to have John join us in recognition of the hard work, loyalty, and extensive knowledge he provides in the business, and we welcome him to the Board.

Since 2012 WoJH has been run by a team of Herriot enthusiasts with a vision to continually develop it to attract more visitors. John’s appointment follows him becoming chairman of the Herriot Country Tourism Group, the partnership of tourist attractions, B&B’s, hotels, self-catering, restaurants, pubs and holiday cottages that work with the World of James Herriot to attract visitors to the area.

The Board includes the vet and author’s son, daughter and a small number of local businessmen and women and John’s appointment as marketing director is part of the continuing investment in people in the business.

John added: People from all over the world enjoy so much the interpretation and information about Alf Wight (James Herriot) and his former home and surgery and it is an absolute pleasure to be able to promote such an iconic and well-loved brand as James Herriot. I am delighted to be joining the board to help to steer its future strategy especially with the new “All Creatures Great and Small’ on Channel 5 which is now bringing a whole new generation into play for the attraction and the area.

Both the World of James Herriot and the Herriot Country Tourism Group play an important part in the visitor economy in the area and the Group is working with Hambleton District Council to develop initiatives that will help visitors and local people to experience and enjoy Herriot Country through working partnerships with Herriot Country Tourism Group members. The Group also works with Richmondshire, Rydale and Harrogate Districts with James Herriot’s All Creatures Great and Small locations, attractions, accommodation, food, drink and other related tourism businesses.





