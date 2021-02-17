How Are People’s Habits Changing Online?

Please share the news















By now, the overwhelming majority of us are used to the internet. For many, going online is a daily – if not hourly – occurrence, and the list of uses we have for it seems to be continuously growing.

But, although we are used to it, the fact remains that the internet is in a constant state of evolution – as are its users. Read more about how we continue to change, hone, and adapt our habits online, below.

Gaming Advances its Lead

For more than two decades, online gaming has represented an escalating draw for players of all levels and interests from across the globe.

As a result, the landscape is growing increasingly competitive. Not only that, but the global pool of players is growing far more discerning; their time is torn between a seemingly endless list of titles, and, as consumers, they are now far more selective over what they invest their time and money into.

Developers are responding with increasing creativity. For the Triple-A developers – once landlocked within the realm of the console – this translates to a new line-up of cloud gaming subscription services. With a monthly investment, gamers can access the developers’ vast library of titles from, say, their mobile phone, ensuring that the likes of Sony and Microsoft – to name just two – are now able to compete within a wider and more diverse playing field.

In the realm of iGaming, the expectation for strong introductory offers is more pressing than ever before. Whereas the expectation for welcome bonuses may once have been relatively low, a new trend is emerging for sites to offer bonuses of as much as 100%. You can see more here , and catch a glimpse of just how competitive this industry has grown – particularly as the players themselves, growing accustomed to a long streak of online casinos augmenting their new-player rewards, continue to expect more.

The Continued Rise of the IoT

The past few years have forced many of u to get to grips with the notion of the mysteriously named IoT, or Internet of Things. While utilising the IoT may well look very different, in some cases, to logging onto the PC and browsing the web, the fact remains that these devices which connect with the IoT offer us a platform on which all of us can gradually alter our habits online.

The most recognisable example of this would be Smart home devices, such as Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Home. The notion of automating our homes – taking the offline, on – and creating a network of communication between everyday objects means that we are all growing increasingly used to existing alongside – and interacting with – the Internet of Things at all times.

From our smartwatches to our cars, the ways in which we go online are continuously adapting alongside the introduction of smart technology ; items which, until recently, existed as entirely disconnected entities.

E-Commerce Dominates

Since the (still very recent) beginning of 2021, a number of high profile acquisitions have begun to take place online. Online fashion house ASOS, for instance, has recently acquired Topshop and Miss Selfridge for £330 million , while the online brand Boohoo purchased the Debenham’s name and website for £55 million.

What these acquisitions have in common is the fact that both the ASOS and Boohoo brand have existed for many years – almost twenty-one and fifteen years respectively – solely online, and that their businesses have thrived in spite of no physical shopfront.

As the impact of these acquisitions reaches the shopper, it is clear that online shopping will take on an even greater significance in the coming month and years. While Amazon and other online shopfronts – from the supermarkets to the fashion houses – have long since established a strong playing field for e-commerce, it is clear that the bar will be set even higher, and that our habits will grow far more dependent on the internet moving forward.