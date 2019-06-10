Smart technology firm awarded Control4 Platinum Dealer commendation for fourth year running

Please share the news











A Harrogate smart technology installation company has received one of its technology partner’s highest commendations for the fourth year in a row.

AudioVogue – which has recently bolstered its presence in Harrogate with the opening of a new head office on the edge of the town – has retained its Control4 Platinum Dealer accreditation, first given in 2015.

Control4 is a world-leading technology company, and its systems allow the control of virtually any device in a home or business, automatically, from anywhere in the world.

To be awarded Platinum Dealer status, a business has to have installed at least 50 systems in a year – almost one a week – as well as undergoing annual training by company experts.

Since its launch in 2009, AudioVogue has worked continuously and consistently with Control4 as one of its major smart technology partners. And, over the last decade, the AudioVogue team has installed in excess of 400 systems in homes and businesses in Yorkshire, mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and Portugal.

AudioVogue co-founder and director Andy Wyatt said: This is a wonderful accolade for AudioVogue to have been recognised as a Control4 Platinum Dealer for the fourth year running. There is no certainty that, just because you have become a Control4 Platinum Dealer one year, you will automatically receive it the following year. Business partners only receive this status if they have fulfilled an exacting set of criteria, and I’m delighted to say that, for four years running, this is exactly what we have done.

AudioVogue co-founder and director Peter Hudspeth said: We are incredibly proud that we are continuing as a coveted Control4 Platinum Dealer. Smart technology installation is our forte, and time and time again our clients come to us because they want a Control4 home or business.

