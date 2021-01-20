North Yorkshire: Covid infection rates down by 23%, hospital inpatients up by 22%

The North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum met today to brief the media (20 January 2021).
- North Yorkshire Infection rates are down 23% from 401 to 307.6 (infection rate per thousand)
- North Yorkshire hospital inpatients are up 22% from 381 to 471
- Peak for NHS is likely approaching
- Harrogate Hospital has around 11% of its beds taken up with Covid patients
Infection Rates
7 day infection rate/ 100,000 (week to 19 January 2021)
England Average – 478 (down 131) 401
North Yorkshire – 307.6 (down 93.4) = 23% reduction
Scarborough – 224.4 (down 56.6)
Craven – 336 (down 88)
Selby – 326.6 (down 187.4)
Harrogate – 322.7 (down 104.3)
Richmond – 351.8 (down 91.2)
Ryedale – 301.6 (up 28.6)
Hambleton – 321 (down 105)
7 day infection rate/ 100,000 (week to 9 January 2021)
England Average – 609 (up 49.5)
North Yorkshire – 401 (up 55.1)
Scarborough – 281 (down 67.5)
Craven – 424 (up 58.5)
Selby – 514 (up 147.4)
Harrogate – 427 (up 129.8)
Richmond – 443 (down 22.3)
Ryedale – 273 (down 35.8)
Hambleton – 426 (down 48.2)
Hospitals
All hospitals have implemented escalation plans, meaning cancellation of some appointments.
Hospital in-patients with Covid-19 (19 January 2021)
All North Yorkshire hospitals – 471 (up 84) with 51 in ICU.
Harrogate – 44 (down 2)
York – 162 (up 41)
Scarborough – 46 (up 8)
South Tees – 222 (up 37)
Darlington – 63 (down 8)
Airedale – 88 (up 36)
Hospital in-patients with Covid-19 (12 January 2021)
All North Yorkshire hospitals – 381 (up 116)
Harrogate – 46 (up 27)
York – 121 (up 50)
Scarborough – 35 (down 5)
South Tees – 185 (up 34)
Darlington – 71 (up 7)
Airedale – 52 (up 23)
Care homes – staff and residents – 258 cases
Vaccine
Approx 705,000 given the vaccine in North Yorkshire.
Even if had the vaccine, may still get illness, although in a much milder way
Continuing to work to priority categories
Ripon will have a vaccine site over the next 2 weeks.
241 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN’s) have been issued since 6 December.
Fixed Penalty for last 7 days (134 in total)
|Outside Place without reason
|Indoor Gathering
|Outdoor Gathering
|Craven
|7
|0
|0
|Hambleton
|17
|2
|0
|Harrogate
|8
|3
|1
|Richmond
|1
|0
|0
|Ryedale
|1
|0
|0
|Scarborough
|5
|46
|4
|York
|4
|23
|1
Exercising local is deemed as being your local town or village.
Police are not randomly stopping vehicles.
Testing
Testing capacity is good.
Demand has slightly reduced.
Education
17% of children overall are at school
6% of Secondary School children are at school
25% of Primary School children are at school
Places are available for vulnerable