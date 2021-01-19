Two men arrested following Ripon robbery

Please share the news















6 Shares

Around 5.30pm yesterday evening (18 Jan 2021) a man was walking along Bondgate in Ripon when he was approached by four men who threatened him with a knife and stole his belongings.

The men then followed the victim home where they forced him to give them access to his property and stole a number of further items from inside the house. The four men then left the scene down Aismunderby Road.

Around 10am this morning (19 Jan 2021) police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ripon and a 19-year-old man from Harrogate in connection with this incident.The men are currently in police custody.

If you witnessed this incident or have any other information which could help our investigation please call 101 quoting ref: 12210027815





