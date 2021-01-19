Harrogate police

Two men arrested following Ripon robbery

/
Please share the news
  • 6
    Shares

Around 5.30pm yesterday evening (18 Jan 2021) a man was walking along Bondgate in Ripon when he was approached by four men who threatened him with a knife and stole his belongings.

The men then followed the victim home where they forced him to give them access to his property and stole a number of further items from inside the house. The four men then left the scene down Aismunderby Road.

Around 10am this morning (19 Jan 2021) police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ripon and a 19-year-old man from Harrogate in connection with this incident.The men are currently in police custody.

If you witnessed this incident or have any other information which could help our investigation please call 101 quoting ref: 12210027815




Please share the news
  • 6
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Harrogate Town acquire former West Ham prodigy on loan

Next Story

Traffic changes in Leeds city centre as two major Connecting Leeds schemes near completion

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info