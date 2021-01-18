Jones Myers expansion continues throughout 2021

Please share the news















1 Share

Harrogate based family law firm Jones Myers is continuing its recruitment drive through the pandemic with the appointment of Solicitor Meggie Chan.

With 12 years’ experience in family law; Meggie is a member of the practice’s internationally acclaimed Children’s Department.

A specialist in care proceedings, Meggie represents children, parents and extended family members. She also has extensive expertise in child arrangement issues including residence and contact.

Commending her empathy, enthusiasm and honest advice, clients also applaud Meggie’s passion for helping them to reach the best solutions for their individual situations.

Jones Myers partner, Kate Banerjee, who heads the Children’s team, said: Meggie’s strong track record and experience highly complements the expertise of our committed team and we are delighted to have her on board.

Meggie, an accredited Law Society Children Panel member since 2015, commented: I was attracted to working with Jones Myers because of its long-standing reputation and how the firm is highly regarded by our industry as a leader in family law.

Jones Myers has marked a formative 12 months – expanding its geographical reach to York and making a series of new appointments across its offices in Harrogate, Leeds and York.

Consistently achieving joint top rankings in legal guides for over two decades, in November 2020 Jones Myers was crowned Family Law Firm of the Year North in the Family Law awards.

Judges applauded the practice as a ‘Northern powerhouse’ and praised its skills in the processes of mediation, collaborative law and arbitration which avoid going to court.

Jones Myers lawyers include a number of collaborative experts, an in-house barrister and a former deputy judge.