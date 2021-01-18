Harrogate trainee scoops regional award

Please share the news















Accountancy trainee Aaron Thiara, who is part of the team at DSC Chartered Accountants in Harrogate, has been named Trainee of the Year in the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards.

Managing Partner John Campbell was also a finalist at the event for his contribution to the success of the firm, which was founded in Harrogate more than 50 years ago and now has offices in Skipton and Leeds.

Aaron joined DSC on a four year training contract in 2017 after graduating with a first in Maths and Finance from York University.

Partner John Garbutt said Aaron had specialised in cloud accounting during his time as a trainee, running training sessions for clients, and had taken a leading role in the operational side of the firm, particularly in relation to environmental goals and data protection.

John said: Aaron is keen, committed and has made excellent progress in his technical work during his time here at DSC. He shows total dedication to his work, is highly thought of by his other colleagues and has participated in the training and induction of our newer trainees. Competition is always extremely fierce in this prestigious Yorkshire-wide industry event and we are proud of Aaron for gaining well-deserved recognition at regional level. We feel very fortunate to have him in our team.