Cedar Court campaign against Blue Monday

The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate are having a little fun with #BlueMonday and have launched a ‘campaign’ against it by offering 30% discounts on their range of Gift Vouchers – calling them ‘Better Days Bargains’.

All our vouchers are now discounted from Monday, 18 January until Wednesday 20 January, in the hope that they can provide something to look forward to for when the current restrictions end.

The vouchers available:

Prosecco Afternoon Tea for two / Monetary vouchers and ‘Gift of Space’ vouchers aka a bedroom to work from for the day / week etc

Hotel Gift vouchers from Cedar Court Hotel – The Perfect Gift (cedarcourthotels.co.uk)

Stewart Moss, Cedar Court, Group Director of Sales & Marketing, said: It is really tough for everyone at the moment and with the dreaded ‘Blue Monday’ just around the corner, we felt that this year that day is most definitely not necessary! So, in our own unique and fun way we have launched a campaign against Blue Monday! The best way for us to do so, we felt, was to give our customers an occasion to look forward to for when the restrictions lift…and (flexible date) Gift Vouchers seemed the easiest way for everyone to have something lined up for those happier days ahead. We’ve called these vouchers our ‘Better Days Bargains’ and we certainly hope to spread a little cheer to all those who enjoy the discounts; we’ve even added our most popular voucher: ‘Prosecco Afternoon Tea for Two’…which is now just £26.60 in this limited sale!