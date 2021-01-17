Applications for latest lockdown grants expected to open by the end of the month

Please share the news















There has been a delay between Rishi Sunak’s announcement from last week about the extra £4.6 billion, Harrogate Borough Council receiving specific guidance on how the grant(s) are to be administered and how much of the cash we are to receive in the region.

HBC say they hope that applications will open at the end of this month once systems are in place to accept them.

Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council, Cabinet Member (Enterprise and Economic Delivery, said: Support grants are multi faceted but cross over the areas of finance and economic development with both teams working closely to deliver the programmes. Obviously, the majority of the grants (measured by monetary value) are government directives and the discretionary components are usually quite small. The grants themselves are quite complicated. There have been many, and they have subtly differing goals each time so keeping up with the detail is a full time job in itself and officers are doing an amazing job staying on top of it all. The government has just issued a further grant programme which will be coming to cabinet member decision making next week – we need to wait for the report for the grant, to be submiited to cabinet.

There’s further information on the HBC website, See: https://www.harrogate.gov.uk/business-investment

HBC are currently accepting applications from eligible businesses covering the periods:

The November lockdown (5 November to 1 December 2020)

The Tier 2 restrictions (in place from 2 December to 30 December)

The Tier 3 restrictions (which applied from 31 December 2020 to 3 January 2021)

What type of grant a business can apply and for what grant/help varies depending on the national criteria.





