NYCC ask for people to avoid travelling

NYCC are appealing to people across North Yorkshire to avoid travelling on the roads today, overnight and into the weekend due to treacherous travelling conditions.

Snow has been falling across many parts of the county for much of the day leading to blocked roads, hazardous stretches of highway, flooding, stuck vehicles and collisions due to slippery surfaces.

Highways teams have been dealing with the following challenges today across the county’s districts:

Richmondshire – snow on low and high ground. Roads well treated with grit last night and today – ploughing at present as snow still falling. Farming contractors assisting. Flooding issues on A167;

Hambleton – snow on low and high ground – gritting undertaken. More challenging conditions on Sutton Bank with vehicles stuck and also in the Helmsley, Ampleforth and Wass areas. Farming contractors assisting. A684 Stokesley Road is flooded and the road has been closed.

Whitby / Scarborough – all routes passable with care, higher ground Whitby routes continue to be monitored and gritting undertaken as necessary;

Ryedale – 5–10cm of snow on higher routes and slushy covering on lower routes. All routes open currently. Around 20 farm contractors presently deployed to assist gritting crews in slushing off the network;

Craven – sleet turning to snow more so on higher ground from early morning. Gritting continues.

Harrogate has seen significant snowfall – gritting continuing with conditions still challenging. Highways teams have assisted with stuck vehicles on A59 and farming contractors where needed.

Selby – gritting undertaken on key routes with some flooding issues in Killington and Eggborough

Karl Battersby, North Yorkshire’s director for Business and Environmental Services which includes highways, has warned that these dangerous conditions are only going to get worse as the weather is expected to turn very cold this evening. Clearing skies will lead to widespread frost and

sub-zero road temperatures turning snow and standing slush and water into sheet ice.

Karl Battersby, North Yorkshire’s director for Business and Environmental Services said: Our gritting teams, snow ploughs, farmer contractors and highways officers have been working round the clock dealing with very challenging conditions. People should not be travelling during the Covid-19 lockdown unless absolutely essential and now we are appealing to everybody not to go out and not to drive unless they have to due to the effects of wintry weather. The conditions on the roads are extremely challenging and we want to avoid accidents and people getting stuck at all costs, especially during a pandemic, as this puts travellers as well as highways staff and the emergency services at great risk. However, with less traffic on the road gritting becomes less effective, so those who have no choice but to venture forth must do so with great caution.

Roads Policing Group Inspector Dave Barf of North Yorkshire Police said: We’ve already dealt with reports of more than 50 crashes today. And with treacherous conditions continuing, that number is likely to rise. We have units on patrol throughout the county to help motorists. But conditions are extremely poor in parts of the county. Our message to drivers is very simple – you must not risk your own safety and the safety of over people by travelling unless your journey is absolutely essential.

With icy conditions, sleet and snow set to continue later this week and some areas expected to see sub-zero temperatures prevail into this weekend and beyond, North Yorkshire County Council continues to run its winter highways service at full throttle.

Gritting crews have been on hand to treat the roads, with some runs starting at 4am, and road users.

Karl Battersby said: I would like to thank residents for their cooperation while we do our best to tackle the hazardous conditions. Our gritting teams are well prepared to tackle wintry weather on the county’s 5,800 miles of roads. The £7m winter maintenance budget sees 54% of the roads gritted on one of England’s largest and in places most remote road networks. With traffic flow much lower due to lockdown restrictions, salt has a limited effect and it takes longer for conditions to improve. As vehicles drive over the salt on the roads, this is what helps clear further snow from the surface. This made it an even tougher task for our teams but they are working tirelessly.

Gritters are on call 24 hours a day and farmer contractors, duty managers and overnight patrols are all on standby.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, added: We have a robust winter gritting service and do our best to keep the county moving. The safety of our residents is the top priority, so please be assured that our gritting teams are working around the clock to respond to poor conditions on roads, cycleways and pavements. We are urging drivers to be aware that ice will continue to cause hazards on the roads. Please drive with caution and allow extra time for your essential journeys.







The County Council uses the latest weather forecasting technology in planning its gritting operations. This includes ice prediction weather stations, a 24-hour weather forecast and road temperature sensor data. For live updates of road conditions on North Yorkshire’s roads please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/road-cameras-and-weather-conditions