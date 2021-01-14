Harlow Carr closed due to snow

Please share the news















11 Shares

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has been forced to close RHS Garden Harlow Carr due to heavy snowfall. They have said they understand the frustration and disappointment this causes visitors, however, this decision was taken to ensure the safety of everyone at the garden. We are currently doing everything we can to clear the garden and car parks and will reopen the garden as soon as we can.

For visitors who have paid for tickets, please contact harlowcarr@rhs.org.uk and we will be able to arrange a refund for your visit.





