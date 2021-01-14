Harlow Carr - Photo credit RHS/ Neil Hepworth
Harlow Carr - Photo credit RHS/ Neil Hepworth

Harlow Carr closed due to snow

/
Please share the news
  • 11
    Shares

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has been forced to close RHS Garden Harlow Carr due to heavy snowfall. They have said they understand the frustration and disappointment this causes visitors, however, this decision was taken to ensure the safety of everyone at the garden. We are currently doing everything we can to clear the garden and car parks and will reopen the garden as soon as we can.

For visitors who have paid for tickets, please contact harlowcarr@rhs.org.uk and we will be able to arrange a refund for your visit.




Please share the news
  • 11
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Two power outages in Harrogate – cable fault and substation fuse tripping

Sutton Bank
Next Story

NYCC ask for people to avoid travelling

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info