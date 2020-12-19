Best dressed Christmas window competition winners announced

Please share the news















This year’s Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District’s Charity Shop Best Christmas Window Cup has been won by the Shelter Community Shop in Harrogate.

The Eco-Friendly Window display impressed judges by its innovation, impact and spirit of Christmas. The judging took place on the 14th December in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge. President Sandra Frier presented the Cup to shop Manager Nataliia Zhurmii in a socially distanced presentation on the 17 December 2020.

Nataliia spoke of her delight in winning. Her inspiration was to show that it is possible to reuse, recycle, repurpose and avoid using plastics and glitter. Rags and recycled cardboard were the mainstay of the fantastic display.

Club competition organiser Valerie Hills said: Covid-19 and the resultant lockdowns have affected all aspects of the retail sector including the charity shops. The charity shops contribute significantly to their charity’s income. The Club’s decision to go ahead with this year’s annual event was reliant on the shops being open and also willing to take part. We are delighted that so many were keen and put a great effort into dressing their Christmas Windows.

The judging takes place in three Zones: Harrogate Town Centre, Ripon with Boroughbridge and Knaresborough with Starbeck & Bilton. The awards are Gold, Silver and Highly Commended. The zone Gold Award winners are then judged again with the overall winner being awarded the Cup.

The Results for this year are:

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Cup for Best Dressed Charity Shop Window Cup Winner- Shelter Community Shop, Harrogate.

The Award winners and highly commended shops are:-

Harrogate Town Centre Gold Award – Shelter, Harrogate Town Centre; Silver Award – Oxfam, Montpellier; Highly Commended – Martin House Children’s Hospice and Saint Michaels, Cold Bath Road.

Knaresborough with Starbeck & Bilton Gold Award – Saint Michaels. Kings Road; Silver Award – Saint Michaels, Starbeck & Saint Vincent’s, Knaresborough

Ripon with Boroughbridge. Gold Award – Salvation Army, Ripon; Silver Award Saint Michaels, Ripon; Highly Commended – YMCA, Boroughbridge