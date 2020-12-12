Morecambe 1  – 0 Harrogate Town

Please share the news















In a carbon copy of last week’s match against Forest Green Rovers,Town went down to a 56th minute goal at Morecambe.

Town fielded the same team as last Saturday and had the first chance of the game when George Thomson shot wide.

The Shrimps soon hit back and Ryan Cooney curled a shot wide from Aaron Wildig’s pass.

The visitors were matching Morecambe in an even first half and Connor Kirby volleyed over from Brendan Kiernan’s centre,while Wildig should have done better for the Shrimps,when he blazed over the bar with only James Belshaw to beat.

The half ended with Thomson having his shot blocked,after Kiernan’s initial strike had been deflected for a corner.

Morecambe had the first chance after the break when Adam Phillips drove straight at Belshaw,but on 56 minutes Wildig rose highest at the far post to head in Cole Stockton’s cross.

The Shrimps began to turn on the heat and Belshaw had to make two excellent saves to deny Stockton.

Town began to find room down the right wing and Jack Muldoon got on to Ryan Fallowfield’s searching cross,only to shoot over the bar.

With ten minutes left,Jon Stead replaced Aaron Martin to provide some height to the Town attack as they sought an equaliser.

However,it was the hosts who almost made it two,when Fallowfield lost possession and Carlos Mendes-Gomes broke clear only for Belshaw to make a vital save and Fallowfield to redeem himself when he blocked the rebound.

A late header from Jake Lawlor failed to trouble the home defence and Town had to suffer another disappointing defeat.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Burrell,Lawlor,Hall.Thomson,Falkingham,Kirby,Kiernan,Muldoon,Martin(Stead 80),

Unused subs,Cracknell,Beck,Kerry,Miller,Lokko.

Morecambe,

Halstead,Mellor,Lavelle,Davis,Stockton,Wildig,Mendes-Gomes,O’Sullivan,Phillips(Kenyon 82),Cooney,Songo’o.

Unused subs,Turner,Knight-Percival,Diagouraga,Leitch-Smith,McAlinden,Gibson

Scorer,Wildig (56) Booked,Wildig,Halstead.

Referee,Ollie Yates

By John Harrison