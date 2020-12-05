Return of spectators for Harrogate Town v Forest Green Rovers

Please share the news















The return of spectators to the EnviroVent Stadium couldn’t conjure up a win for Town, as they went down 0-1 to Forest Green Rovers.

Special mention must be made of the Town ground and office staff, who have made sterling efforts to enable spectators

To be present for the first time since March.

For Town,Aaron Martin,Brendan Kiernan and Ryan Fallowfield were recalled to the starting line up,while Lloyd Kerry,Calvin Miller and Mark Beck were dropped to the bench.

After some early pressure from the visitors,Town announced their presence with George Thomson having his shot diverted for a corner and Kiernan shooting narrowly over the bar from Jack Muldoon’s pass.

Forest Green were playing some excellent one touch football and James Belshaw had to be on his mettle to keep out Nicky Cadden’s attempt.

Town had a let off when Aaron Collins headed wide when well placed,but the last action of the half saw Muldoon shoot straight at Luke McGee from 20 yards.

The “Green Devils” started the second half on the offensive and Connor Hall had to make two vital blocks from ex townie,Liam Kitching and Carl Winchester.

The decisive goal arrived on 57 minutes when Cadden broke the left and found Jamille Matt who lashed the ball past Belshaw at his near post.

This setback heralded Town’s best spell of the match and with Kiernan prominent,they forced Rovers onto the back foot.

Martin’s shot from the edge of the area was deflected wide,which led to a series of Town corners.

The Rovers defence held firm to repel Town’s assaults,which included a spectacular overhead kick from Kiernan and the 410 crowd had to file out of the stadium,no doubt glad to be back,but disappointed with the result.







Town,

Belshaw,fallowfield,Burrell,Lawlor,Hall,Thomson,Falkingham,Kirby(Beck 90),Kiernan,Muldoon,Martin.

Unused subs,Cracknell,Lokko,Kerry,Miller,Stead.

Forest Green Rovers,

McGee,Stokes,Kitching,Winchester(Wagstaff 90),Adams,Collins(Sweeney 84),Cadden,Matt,Moore- Taylor,Goodwin-Maliffe,Richardson.

Unused subs,Wilson,Stevens,Bailey,Whitehouse,Thomas.

Scorer,Matt (57). Booked,Winchester (87).

Referee,Marc Edwards, Att.410

By John Harrison