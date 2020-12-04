The Yorkshire Hotel reopens with botanical inspired restaurant, The Pickled Sprout

Please share the news















15 Shares

Today sees the launch of a brand-new restaurant and bar, The Pickled Sprout, opening in the heart of Harrogate town centre bringing a new fresh, floral and feminine vibe to the town. Complete with a secret garden inside the restaurant, a private dining room, an extensive drinks, and cocktail list and a juice bar the new eatery has been created with the inspiration of feeling enriched from within.

Following a half a million-pound refurbishment programme, during the recent lockdown, the former Scran Restaurant has been completely transformed and is unrecognisable with a suspended floral ceiling bringing the outside in, something that has not been seen in Harrogate before. The ‘sprouting’ theme continues as you walk through the property taking in the dark green leafy décor and multi-tonal wallpapers of botanical gardens.

The new restaurant sees Executive Chef, Richard Ferebee heading up the kitchen, moving from the group’s AA rosette restaurant The Fat Badger. Richard aims to quickly secure The Pickled Sprout an AA rosette or two of their own with a variety of hearty European dishes with vegan and superfood options cutting through his menu.

And, heading up the bar with a plethora of his cocktails, is Dario Silveria, Harrogate’s very own Barman of the Year. Bringing a wealth of experience in fine wines, spirits and ales, Dario is well-versed in perfectly matching drinks to suit courses and personal preferences.

As part of the refurbishment plans, a new and exclusive private dining room has been added to the restaurant, with views over The Stray. The new space encapsulates the restaurant’s floral theme with bespoke art surrounding the large imposing dining area, which upon regular capacities can seat up to 20 people. And with a large TV and high-tech equipment available the space can be utilised for both business and pleasure.







With an unusual name, The Pickled Sprout is launching in perfect time for the sprout season, although the moniker was created with the sprouting of new plants in mind to fit in with its healthy, vegan and juice bar additions to the menu.

Talking of the development of The Pickled Sprout, Phil Barker, Chairman and owner of the HRH Group said: We are delighted to be opening The Pickled Sprout after months of development work behind the scenes. The concept of The Pickled Sprout was carefully crafted when family members became vegan and we were looking for somewhere to eat that catered for the health conscious and those who wanted to indulge. The launch sees a range of vegan choices, including the introduction of Pure Soul, a vegan juice and smoothie bar. As a Harrogate businessman, I am always pleased to see investment and development taking shape to both attract tourists and offer something new for everyone who lives in our beautiful town. We look forward to welcoming everyone to The Pickled Sprout.

And, it seems the development work is set to continue at the venue with a new wedding and function suite to be unveiled in the next few weeks. The new suite is sat on the fifth floor of The Yorkshire Hotel, offering panoramic views over The Stray and beyond.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director at the HRH group said: The opening of The Pickled Spout is the next step in the development programme, restoring The Yorkshire Hotel back to its former glory in the heart of the town. It is an exciting day to be able to see the months of planning and development come to fruition and opening our doors with such a fantastic product to offer Harrogate. In the next few weeks we are continuing to invest in The Yorkshire Hotel with more bedrooms being added and Harrogate’s newest wedding venue being unveiled in the next few weeks. P.S. it will certainly be worth the wait for our brides to be!

To book a table at the restaurant or to take a look at the new menu, extensive wine and cocktails list take a look at the website www.thepickledsprout.co.uk