Please share the news















1 Share

The FA Cup Second Round tie against Blackpool will be played on Saturday 28th November with a 3pm kick-off at The EnviroVent Stadium.

The fixture will be available to stream for £10 at https://live.harrogatetownafc.com/

Against League One opposition for just the third time, we’ll be looking to reach the Third Round of the FA Cup for the first time in our history.

The third round being where Premier League and Championship teams enter the competition of course.