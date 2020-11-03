RHS confirms Harlow Carr Gardens will remain open

Please share the news











The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has confirmed that RHS Gardens Wisley, Harlow Carr, Hyde Hall and Rosemoor will remain open for visitors to enjoy fresh air and exercise during the new month-long lockdown across England.

The RHS Gardens have offered a vital safe sanctuary to the public for their mental and physical health during these times, and the charity is delighted that this has been recognised by UK Government.

They are waiting on further government advice and clarification on whether we can run our Glow illuminations events in the Gardens and open for Glow in the evenings, and will provide further information on this in due course.

As large outside spaces, the RHS Gardens can be enjoyed safely by visitors with the safety measures that have been in place since reopening in June, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and limits on visitor volumes. Mandatory pre-booking remains in place, and those wishing to visit the gardens must book a time slot online at www.rhs.org.uk/gardens.

Enclosed areas of the gardens, including Glasshouses, Alpine Houses and Bird Hides, will close from Thursday 5 November in line with the new regulations. Play areas will remain open.

Garden centres at the four RHS Gardens will also remain open during this period to ensure that people can continue to garden and grow plants, indoors and outdoors. Our online plant shop, www.rhsplants.co.uk, continues to offer a wide selection of edible and ornamental plants. Please note that indoor catering venues will close, but mobile and takeaway options will be available at all gardens.

The RHS say they immensely grateful for the continued support of its members and visitors throughout this challenging year.