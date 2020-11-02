Service of remembrance at Stonefall cancelled

Please share the news











It is with great regret that Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club announces the cancellation of the annual service of remembrance and wreath-laying at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, Stonefall, on 8 November at 1 pm.

This, of course, is due to current restrictions on events because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In place of the public event a few members of the Rotary club will lay wreaths on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, The Mayor of Harrogate, the MP for Harrogate, the Royal British Legion, local services and groups, and British, Commonwealth and allied armed forces.

Club members will also lay a special wreath on behalf of the New Zealand City of Christchurch from where spring the initiative over 20 years ago to remember those who came from far across the world to help us in our times of need. Reverend David Hoskins will give a blessing and the wreaths will be available for public view and quiet contemplation around the stone of remembrance after the event.

