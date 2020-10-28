Please share the news











Is there anything better after a bracing winter walk, than curling up by the fire with a steaming bowl of soup and a chilled pint? The Yurtshire Arms Soup Kitchen and Ale House on the lawn at The Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey offers the perfect spot to get cosy and rest your weary feet after exploring the beauty of the surrounding Yorkshire Dales countryside.

Guests will find that a visit provides soup for the soul too, as a donation from the sale of each soup will be given to Skipton Food Bank. Managed by Skipton Baptist Church, this charity runs entirely by donation and provides support to local people in need.

Comfy (socially distanced) chairs, a wood burning stove, fairy lights and an antique truck bar all add to the relaxing ambience. And as for the menu, think delicious Yorkshire broth with crusty bread and lashings of butter, black pudding sausage rolls, Yorkshire parkin with clotted cream and a host of other winter warmers. All washed down with a luxury hot chocolate, a pint of Black Sheep or a mulled cider.

If your walk involved your four-legged friend, rest assured that they’ll also receive a hospitable welcome, with a warm dog bath, drying off by the fire and a choice of Posh Pooch wine or Woof & Brew dog beer, served with a selection of dog biscuits.

Richard Palmer, Managing Director of The Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants Group, commented: We’re really excited to be launching this new pop-up restaurant for the winter season, which offers visitors to the Bolton Abbey Estate a quirky alternative to the Devonshire Brasserie. Not only is it a novel addition, but safe too, with a generous space allocation between tables, allowing guests to warm up after enjoying the spectacular Dales scenery, whilst feasting on delicious soups and other Yorkshire savoury delights. The fact that this pop-up also aids the local food bank is a boost to the community too.







Holiday makers visiting the Group’s Yorkshire Dales properties can enjoy the best of the region, along with stylish, award-winning accommodation in a safe, peaceful and nurturing environment.

Foodies will also appreciate the hotel’s highly regarded 3 AA rosette Burlington restaurant, and The Brasserie, which serves a less formal selection dishes including locally-farmed grills, and popular bistro dishes. All restaurants have an emphasis on fresh, seasonal fare, including fresh produce from the Estate’s kitchen gardens, just across the way from the hotel.

The Devonshire Group’s hotels and inns have all been awarded the new ‘Good to Go’ accolade, which acts as a stamp of reassurance to their guests. (as initiated by Visit Britain, in association with The National Tourist Organisations of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to demonstrate those business adhering completely to strict COVID-19 government and industry guidelines)

Welcome to The Yurtshire Arms. You won’t want to end your walk anywhere else this winter…!

Booking is not required and dogs and muddy boots are welcome.

https://devonshirehotels.co.uk/devonshire-arms-hotel-spa/wine-dine/the-yurtshire-arms/

The Yurtshire Arms

9th October as a seasonal pop-up restaurant, ‘til mid-February

Outdoor lawn location

Wood-burning stove

7 afternoons a week – 12 – 6pm

Beautifully lit at dusk

Dogs and children welcome

No advance booking is required