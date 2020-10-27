Harrogate manufacturer’s continued efforts to give back to the community

Please share the news











Since being founded in 1952, Belzona Polymerics has grown into one of the world leading providers of high-performance polymeric repair composites and protective coatings. Originally established in Elland, Belzona has evolved into a multinational business, with head offices now in Harrogate, USA, Thailand, Canada, and China.

Despite this level of growth, they are still committed to the importance of giving back to the local community in Harrogate and Yorkshire.

Launched at the beginning of 2016, Belzona’s 1% Club Initiative gives employees the opportunity to spend 1% of their working time volunteering. Every year, Belzona chooses local charities to provide dedicated support to throughout the year. This year, employees voted to support Moorview Rescue, an animal rescue centre located in Bewerley, North Yorkshire. Since establishing in 2009, Moorview have re-homed over 2000 dogs in the UK, whilst also providing care for cats, birds, goats, donkeys, and many more.

After a visit to Moorview, Belzona identified an area in which they could provide support, whilst also utilising their high-performance coatings. Over time, the dog kennels suffered from general degradation, so new floor and wall protection was needed for the long-term.

A team of Belzona volunteers from different departments within the company travelled to Moorview Rescue to carry out the application.

Belzona Business Development Manager, Jonathan Brown, commented: It’s fantastic to be part of a company where they give back to the community. The opportunity to be involved in projects such as this shows Belzona’s commitment to local causes by offering our labour and products free of charge, for a long-last solution for Moorview Rescue.

Overall, the application in the dog kennels took 2 weeks to complete, with a total of 11 Belzona employees taking part in the 1% Club Initiative. Belzona’s polymeric coatings have provided the floors and walls of the kennels with long-term protection against physical damage, as well as chemical, corrosive and bacterial attack.

Upon completion of the application, Joanne Brydon, Owner of Moorview Rescue, commented: “It was a total pleasure to meet the volunteers at Belzona. They were genuinely dedicated and all animal lovers! The products have made a huge difference to the cleaning regime of the kennels, which now gives us more time to spend with the rescue dogs. It is a much nicer environment for the dogs and volunteers.