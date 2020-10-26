Wesley Centre Concerts back on

Please share the news













The Wesley Centre Concerts was another victim of the lockdown in March.

Now, after much hard work to ensure that the correct health and safety requirements are all in place, the season reopens on Monday 2 November 2020 at 1pm, when pianist Susan Tomes gives a recital of music by Scarlatti, Debussy, Janacek, Chabrier and Billy Mayerl.

Because of social distancing there are just 76 seats available. If you want to buy a (virtual) ticket for £10, please telephone Andrew Hitchen, the concert organiser, on 01423 883618 between 18.00 and 20.00.

Future concerts are on:

30 November at 1pm when pianist Steven Osborne plays works by Rachmaninoff prior to recording them

2 January 2021 at 1pm, the pianist is Clare Hammond.





