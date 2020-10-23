Rita Tuska at Joseph Ferraro Hair, Harrogate wins UK & Ireland Gold Editorial Look of the Year at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award UK & Ireland Final 2020

Rita Tuska at Hair, wins UK & Ireland Gold Editorial Look of the Year at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award UK & Ireland Final 2020.

Rita Tuska from Hair  in ) has been awarded one of the highest accolades in the UK & Ireland, winning the UK & Ireland Gold  in the Editorial Look  of the Year  Category at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award UK & Ireland Final 2020 – one of the world’s most prestigious annual competitions.

Despite the challenging climate in 2020, Rita  has gone the extra mile to enter this iconic competition and have made it through many stages to finally be crowned a worthy winner. The competition began with more than 1000 photographic entries on Instagram and the standard of work has been remarkable – allowing only the very best to reach winning status.

Winning an award in the Editorial Look category demonstrates exceptionally creative skills, and the ability to transform hair from ordinary to a truly show-stopping style.

Rita  competed against some of the most talented and creative hairdressers to take home the Wella Professionals UK & Ireland TrendVision Award 2020 Gold in the Editorial Look category.

Rita Tuska will receive an incredible prize including a Wella education package and trophy.

Allison Hargreaves, National Education Operations and Events Manager UK & Ireland, Coty Professional Beauty, said:

TrendVision is one of the most prestigious competitions in the hairdressing industry and our winners should be incredibly proud of their achievement. This truly does recognise the best hairdressers in the country and the winners have demonstrated an extremely high level of expertise to get to this stage. Winning this competition requires a very high standard of technical ability and creativity, and recognises pure talent.



 


