Jewellery brand, Infinity & Co. to open this weekend in the Victoria Shopping Centre

Jewellery brand, Infinity & Co. will open it’s first retail store in Harrogate.

The business primarily sells to the travel sector, such as on-board airplane sales, along with some online sales.

It is based from Allerton Castle and was established in 2014 by Sam McDermid and Neil Thompson. Although the brand has been successful, it has felt the effect of greatly reduced global travel.

The shop will be located on the ground floor of Victoria Shopping Centre and covers a space of 230 sq. ft. Final fit of the unit is happening today (23 October 2020) and the unit will open on Sunday or possibly Saturday if works goes well.

There jewellery ranges in price from around £7 to £90. See https://infinityandco.com/







Samantha McDermid, owner of Infinity & Co, said: We are absolutely delighted to be opening our first store in my hometown of Harrogate, I started my career in retail and it has always been a dream of mine to open my own shop. We have a wonderful location at the Victoria Avenue entrance to the Victoria Shopping Centre and we are really looking forward to welcoming old friends and new. We will be showcasing our gorgeous 2020 collections and as special welcome for all customers, for the first week we will be giving away a pair of earrings worth £45 with every purchase.

James White, Victoria Shopping Centre manager, said: We are thrilled to welcome Infinity & Co to the centre. As a local hub of the town, we are putting our energy and focus into running an initiative that helps local businesses in the area who need support in these difficult economic times. Infinity & Co is a wonderful business that will really benefit from having a physical presence in the centre, attracting a potential new client base. This campaign has become a reality through a joint enterprise with the Harrogate Chamber, which has assisted Victoria Shopping Centre in promoting retail space for local organisations needing a boost during this period of uncertainty. We are very keen to play our part in the recovery of the retail and hospitality sector in Harrogate. We would love to hear from anyone who feels we might be able to help them, especially if they are interested in taking on a pop-up store or window display.