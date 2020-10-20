Joseph Ferraro becomes an Ambassador for Authentic Beauty Concept

Joseph Ferraro Hair has become one of only three salons in the UK to be an Authentic Beauty Salon in the UK.

Joseph Ferraro is also an Ambassador for Authentic Beauty Concept:

It really fits with where I want to go with the salon.

I have been wanting this for so many years – us hairdressers need to do something for the planet.

The refill bar allows a client to buy a product and come back with an empty product and get a refill.

In all aspects it’s helping the environment, helping those clients recycle, and we are using less wastage as well, so the whole concept sits right with the salon.

