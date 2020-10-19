Harrogate author releases debut picture book based on family folklore – Gordon the Gremlin

Please share the news











An author from Harrogate has released a magnificently monstrous picture book just in time for Halloween. Lizzie Exton’s book Gordon the Gremlin — published on 15 October 2020 by

Manchester-based indie publisher Tiny Tree.

Lizzie said: It is a collaboration with her brother Tom, who illustrated the book, and is based on the fictional character created when the pair were children. When we were little, Gordon the Gremlin was a family in-joke. He was our Dad’s creation, really. Every time something went wrong about the house he’d blame Gordon the Gremlin.

This little piece of family folklore has now made it to the shelves of bookshops across the UK.

The family connection with Gordon the Gremlin continued into the book’s creation with Lizize’s brother Tom joining the project as the illustrator. A storyboard artist by trade, Tom

Exton has brought a figment of his father’s imagination to life in the new book.

Tom Exton said: A lot of my illustrations are inspired by folklore, which is a subject that’s fascinated me from a young age and is probably where the gremlin obsession comes from!

The siblings’ collaboration has landed them a contract with Tiny Tree Children’s Books.

The indie publisher, based in Greater Manchester, loved Gordon as soon as they saw him.

Publisher James Shaw said: The story of Gordon the Gremlin grabbed me as soon as I read it. Tom’s illustrations are packed with detail and work so well to add even more depth to

Lizzie’s charming story.

Gordon the Gremlin is available now from Amazon, the Tiny Tree Children’s Books website (www.tinytreebooks.co.uk) and

all good bookshops!