Please share the news











8 Shares

Simon Weaver was full of praise for his team as they climbed to 8th in League 2, with a 1-0 win over Bradford City, in the Yorkshire derby at Valley Parade.

Warren Burrell,Jon Stead,Lloyd Kerry and Jack Muldoon were all recalled back to the starting line up, as Town kicked off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Town started the match on the front foot with Ryan Fallowfield having a couple of speculative shots at the

Bantam’s goal.

Bradford however,gave notice that it wouldn’t be an easy night for Town,when firstly,Billy Clarke and then Lee Novak ,brought good saves from James Belshaw.

Town’s veteran striker Stead,was proving an handful for the home defence and he almost gave Town the lead when his header from Muldoon’s pinpoint cross brought out a superb diving save from Richard O’Donnell in the Bantam’s goal.

Bradford made a purposeful start to the second half and a clever back heel by ex Townie,Clayton Donaldson,created an excellent chance for sub,Callum Cooke,but he dragged his shot across the face of Town’s goal.

The action ebbed and flowed in a contest which was an excellent advert for League 2 football and on 74 minutes Town scored the goal that the match was lacking.

Fallowfield found Muldoon on the right and his centre into the box saw Lloyd Kerry react the quickest to sidefoot the ball past O’Donnell.

With six minutes left on the clock Town almost made it two when Kerry released the dangerous Calvin Miller down the left and his centre was met by Brendan Kiernan, but his close range header could only find the midriff of O’Donnell.

Town,with skipper Josh Falkingham,Warren Burrell and Will Smith outstanding comfortably played out time,although

Bradford’s Samuels,squandered a late chance to equalise when he blazed over the top after good work from Kurtis Guthrie and Novak.







Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Burrell,Smith,Hall,Thomson,Falkingham,Kerry,Miller,Stead(Martin 80),Muldoon(Kiernan 82).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Jones,Kirby,Walker.

Scorer,Kerry 74. Booked,Falkingham 19

Sky Sports Man of the Match,Falkingham.

Bradford City,

O’Donnell,French,Wood,Staunton,O’Connor,Watt,Evans(Cooke 45),Sutton,Clarke(Samuels 69),Novak,Donaldson(Guthrie 80).

Unused subs,Hornby,Hasannah,Richards-Everton,Pritchard.

Booked,French,Watt.

Referee,Darren Drysdale.

By John Harrison.