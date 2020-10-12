Scarecrows raise over £1400 for the Harrogate and District Food Bank

Please share the news











4 Shares

The neighbouring villages of Pannal and Burn Bridge held their first Scarecrow Harvest Festival this weekend to raise much needed money for the foodbank and to enjoy a bit of socially-distanced fun.

Stephanie Cave and Chloe Darcy the event organisers and members of St Robert’s Church Pannal said: We were amazed by the number of Scarecrows. Over 60 Scarecrows were entered and then more and more were added over the weekend. So many people just wanted to join in and enjoy a bit of socially-distanced fun. And everyone has been so generous, we’ve already nearly tripled our fundraising target.

As we’re unable to hold our normal Harvest Festival Service in Pannal this year we’ve had to think a bit differently, so we decided to hold our first Scarecrow Harvest Festival.

We raised money through the Scarecrow entry fee and donations from people enjoying the Scarecrow trail. We also have an online Scarecrow gallery so people who are isolating or who are unable to get out and about can get to see them too.

The theme for the Scarecrows is about giving thanks at harvest-time and because 2020 has been an unusual year we’ve had Nurses, Scientists, Police, Minecraft and even Pannal school teachers scarecrows. Votes for the best scarecrow will be counted this week, with the winners announced on Sunday, October 18.

This event has been a great way for a local community to work together and have a bit of socially distanced fun. We’ve seen families walking, cycling and even jogging their way around the Scarecrow Trail.

We kept on finding more and more Scarecrows being added over the weekend. Our mission was to spread a smile this harvest time and to help raise funds for the foodbank and we’re delighted that the Pannal and Burn Bridge community helped us achieve that!

Key Info:

Location: Covering the Parish of St Robert’s Church. We have Scarecrows from Beckwith Road in the north, in Pannal and Burn Bridge, to Walton Park in the south.

Scarecrows: 63 entered, but more were added through the weekend.

All Scarecrows can be seen on our Scarecrow Gallery https://www.strobertschurch.co.uk/wordpress/?page_id=8708

Just Giving Fundraising Link www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephanie-cave

Event Organisers: Stephanie Cave and Chloe Darcy members of St Robert’s Church Pannal.





