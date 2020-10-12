Harrogate Tipple gins win five awards from IWSC

Please share the news













Yorkshire craft distiller Harrogate Tipple has added further accolades with the IWSC (International Wine and Spirit Competition) awarding five trophies for products within its ranges of gins.

The family-run, small batch distillery has been recognised for its Harrogate Gin and its Downton Abbey Gin, both of which were given Silver in the 2020 awards having achieved marks above 90. In addition, Harrogate Tipple’s Blueberry Harrogate Gin, its Rhubarb Downton Abbey Gin, and its Rhubarb Harrogate Gin, all achieved Bronze.

An expert panel from the IWSC, which sets the benchmark for international wine and spirit quality, this year tasted and reviewed hundreds of spirits. All entries were tasted blind by carefully assembled panels of experts, with each spirit tasted individually, and then thoroughly discussed by the panelists. All spirits scoring 90 and above were re-tasted by the judging committee for their final confirmation, and to ensure consistency across the tasting.

Steve Green, co-founder of Harrogate Tipple, comments: The IWSC is one of the most well-respected competitions in the spirits industry, so we are very proud that the expert panel of judges proved their good taste and recognised the quality of our delicious range of gins. After all our hard work over the last four years, it’s fantastic to receive these prestigious accolades.

The craft distiller has also recently won a Great Taste Award for its Premium Harrogate Gin; and its Downton Abbey Gin and Whisky range has also been shortlisted for the License Awards 2020 for Best Licensed Food or Drink Range, alongside some of the best-known brands in the world.