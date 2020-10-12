Harrogate Theatre receives £250K part of £3.4m compensation for some Arts and Cultural organisations in North Yorkshire

Please share the news











Funding awarded through the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, with a total of £257m awarded across the country today

Organisations supported in North Yorkshire include Rural Arts North Yorkshire

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says investment is a vital “boost” for “cultural beacons” across the country

First tranche of funding awarded with millions more to be announced in coming weeks

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and Arts Council England have today announced that 1385 arts and cultural organisations are to receive a share of £257 million as part of a vital financial compensation from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

In North Yorkshire this investment will help save 23 theatres, galleries, performance groups, arts organisations, museums and local venues facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure they have a sustainable future and continue to bring joy to local communities and international audiences.

Today’s recipients are those that applied for grants of under £1 million in the first round of the Culture Recovery Fund. This funding will help organisations create work and performances, and plan for reopening. Although many were still active in lockdown, using creative ways to reach audiences.

It is the biggest tranche of funding distributed to date from the Culture Recovery Fund, and the first in a series of announcements on the funding programmes administered by Arts Council England. Applicants for grants of over £1 million, as well as those who applied to round two of the fund and the Repayable Finance programme, will be notified of their outcomes shortly.

Full List of Successful Applicants across North Yorkshire

Organisations Amount Awarded Craven District Council £66,099 Deer Shed Festival £238,590 Fast Entertainment Ltd £82,584 Harrogate Theatre £249,820 Helmsley Arts Centre £50,000 Incredible Artists Ltd £58,000 Kingdom Services Ltd £75,000 Museum of North Craven Life £160,000 R&M Productions Ltd £58,000 Ripon Amateur Operatic Society £54,339 Ripon Museum Trust £117,500 Rural Arts North Yorkshire £115,000 Ryedale Folk Museum £79,900 Scarborough Theatre Trust Ltd £247,705 Swaledale Festival £50,428 The Georgian Theatre Royal £52,960 The Quilters’ Guild of the British Isles £78,600 The York Early Music Foundation £50,000 Three Little Birds LLP (York) £108,668 victoria vaults venue £92,244 York Citizen’s Theatre Trust £236,522 York Museums Trust £850,000 Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial £312,531 Total 23 Organisations £3,484,490







Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery. These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country – from the Beamish museum in County Durham to the Birmingham Royal Ballet and the Bristol Old Vic. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.