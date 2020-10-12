A-Plan Insurance branches out to Harrogate

A-Plan Insurance in Harrogate has recently been opened by the Deputy Mayor of Harrogate; Councillor Zoe Metcalfe. The latest branch is located at 10 Princes Street in Harrogate

Branch Manager, Chris Bishop said:

I am excited to be coming back to my Yorkshire roots and bringing the A-Plan experience to the north of the country. I have fond memories of growing up around the Ripon and Harrogate area and am looking forward to engaging with the local community and ‘coming home’ after being away for over 20 years. It’s a vibrant town for both business and pleasure and I can’t wait to introduce my young family to everything the town has to offer.