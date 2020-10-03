Harrogate Theatre Choir debut album release “Binge”

Please share the news













Harrogate Theatre Choir (HTC) have released their debut album ‘BINGE’ today.

The release celebrates HTC’s 10th anniversary and is their first album.

They are a vibrant and strong 40+ choir, with a repertoire that covers a wide range of songs from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood

The album will undoubtedly appeal to all musical theatre fans and many more besides for the sheer entertainment value it offers

The track list showcases the trademark 4-part harmonies that Harrogate Theatre Choir is known for

Their versatility also shines through with full choir performances, small ensembles and solos

Harrogate Theatre Choir’s chosen charity for 2020/2021 is MIND in Harrogate.

MIND do such worthwhile work supporting people who are affected by mental health issues. Their work is particularly pertinent this year given that we are living through the Covid-19 lockdowns and experiencing issues that we have never known before – £5.00 from every album sold will go to this worthy charity.

It is well known that singing is good for your mental health and, since the album was recorded in March, just before the country went into lockdown.

Members of HTC have had to find different ways of continuing to make music together. Video based rehearsals have become the norm and they have produced a whole series of ‘Self-Isolated” performances on Facebook and YouTube for their fans and supporters.

All this has been possible under the guidance of their brilliant and creative Musical Director, Catherine Field-Leather. Instead of the planned birthday celebrations, the album had a quiet ‘socially distanced’ launch at The Yorkshire Hotel, Harrogate today (3 October 2020) at 11.30 am. But, rest assured, HTC will be making plenty of noise about it on social media!

Catherine Field-Leather, Musical Director, Harrogate Theatre Choir, said: The word ‘ theatre’ in our choir title has always been the primary inspiration when choosing numbers for concerts. The nature of our musical repertoire is nothing if not eclectic. This CD playlist reflects this, showcasing just some of our favourites from stage and screen over HTC’s first ten years. Rather like Desert Island Discs, the difficulty always lies in what to miss out. Little did we know…it was completed just one week before lockdown was imposed, and would be the last time HTC met face to face. Recorded over just one and a half days in the beautiful All Saints’ Church, Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire. Chorum Records, specialists in choral and classical music, undertook the recording and editing. As a performing choir, used to engaging with an audience, and often including visual theatrical references, it was important to me that the CD evoked the feeling of a live performance. We wanted to demonstrate variety on the CD, in a similar format to a live HTC concert – small ensembles, solos and the full choir sound. For me, the hard work and dedication of every choir member is recorded here. It represents a snapshot of the first ten years of HTC – the original theatre choir – and the exciting beginning of the next ten years.







Catherine Field-Leather, Musical Director, Harrogate Theatre Choir, said: Choir members were invited to put forward their suggestions of charities they would like to support. This shortlist is then voted on by choir members. MIND in Harrogate struck a chord with a lot of us as everyone at some time or other will be affected by mental health issues – even more so now that we are living through the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic. Family and friends are experiencing life in a way that we have never known it before, and perhaps the most difficult issues we are facing are around being restricted in our daily lives. There are so many questions that go unanswered each day for us all and the stresses of life are much greater – these all impact us and our mental health. This is why HTC chose Mind in Harrogate District as a charity we want to support. Lockdown has not stopped us; we have continued to rehearse via Zoom every week, recording and performing with equal enthusiasm, and even gaining new members.

HARROGATE THEATRE CHOIR DEBUT ALBUM RELEASE: “BINGE” LABEL: Chorum Records LAUNCH DATE: 3 October 2020

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harrogatetheatrechoir/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harrogatetchoir

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harrogatetheatrechoir/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQVzhTys13CgXwZXHs0dE2g

Website: https://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/