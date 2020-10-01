A strong local message for town businesses and residents alike – #Shoplocal #staysafe

Please share the news













As summer dips sharply into Autumn (some would say Winter), Knaresborough continues to flourish with more new businesses opening, few empty units left and a bustling Wednesday market.

A spokesperson for The Knaresborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce has concluded that the newly extended Covid-19 restrictions bring the next 6 months sharply into focus but allow for a strong #shoplocal #staysafe message: The Chamber continues to work with the business community to provide help and assistance on the changing regulations. We are working to improve confidence to businesses, residents and visitors alike in the coming months to minimise the impact on trading conditions in the town.

Whilst the traditional Christmas Market has been cancelled by NYCC due to Covid-19 concerns this has been met by local community groups as a challenge to maintain the Christmas spirit in the town. The Chamber will provide subsidised Christmas trees and lights for over 70 shops in the town as usual but there will be an extra subsidy for members to help in an extraordinary year. Chamber are also talking to other community groups about options for the Christmas Tree Festival.

Whilst focus inevitably is aimed at the Christmas season the Chamber have their sights set in the longer term.

Knaresborough Chamber: A business improvement district project is now in flight which will benefit Knaresborough for years to come. Although this will not be operational until 2021 there is already some great support for the project and some interesting ideas to support Knaresborough well into the future.

A more current challenge though is for the Chamber marketing team to review the great responses received from the competition for ideas for new events in the town.

Knaresborough Chamber: Whilst we can only have one winner the competition has generated many great ideas. This isn’t going to be an easy decision!

A decision on the winner of the competition is expected by the end of October.