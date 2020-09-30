the treatment rooms win prestigious 5* client experience award

Please share the news











The treatment rooms on Mayfield Grove in Harrogate have won the prestigious 5* Client Experience Award from Phorest Salon Software.

Not only have they won the yearly prize but it is is the 5th year in succession as winners, along with the 5-year Gold award.

Alex Smith the owner of the business said: I am delighted to receive the awards and puts their success down to the hard work and dedication the team. We will continue to strive to maintain the excellence our clients have become to expect in the future – I am so proud of all my team.

Ronan Perceval CEO of Phorest Software presented the prize: Congratulations! I am delighted to confirm that The Treatment Rooms has received a Phorest Client Experience Award for 2020! A covetable benchmark and prestigious award in the industry You can be so proud of this incredible achievement. Not only have you managed to win this award during a testing and taxing year, but it is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the small group of salons that have won this award for an amazing 5 years in a row.