Homebuilder supports Harrogate Specialist College’s ambition for Forest School 

Please share the news













Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate has received a £500 donation from Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire in order to develop its Forest School site.

Through its personalised approach to education, learning and care, Henshaws empower young people aged 16-25 living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want.

Part of this progress has been made through the college’s Forest School pilot – a student-led learning initiative which comprises activities including outdoor art and woodland craft, nature studies and environmental awareness, outdoor cooking, fire making, den building and much more.

The college initially trialled the Forest School as a pilot and it proved a great success with 25% of students demonstrating an improved capacity to wait and take turns in conversations as well as improvements in motor skills and awareness of their physical space.

Now the college is hoping to make the Forest School permanent, enhancing the space and making it accessible to more of those with disabilities who will benefit from the learning.

Lisa Hart, Vice Principal at Henshaws Specialist College, commented: We’d like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their support in bringing our Forest School dreams closer to reality. We want the benefits shown to be accessed by all the students with disabilities however this can only be achieved through development of the site. Through the Pilot, it was found that 25% of the students who have ‘profound and multiple disabilities’ needed greater access to the Forest School facilities because of their health needs. By making the Forest School space entirely accessible and ensuring health and safety, warmth and well-being aspects are catered for this project will have a much greater impact.

Steven Ball, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, commented: We’re pleased to be able to contribute to the college’s goal to enhance its Forest School and the benefits are clear to see. As a responsible homebuilder, it’s important to us to support the causes which make a difference to the communities in which we build and we hope Henshaws can achieve their goal.

Henshaws Specialist College is just short distance away from Taylor Wimpey’s flagship Harrogate development, Harlow Green, which now has only four homes available.

Taylor Wimpey’s have a development on three Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, where the homebuilder is now looking to finalise its new community.