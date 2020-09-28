Nidec SR Drives Ltd move into Hornbeam Park in Harrogate

Please share the news











Nidec, a leading engineering and technology provider in the field of advanced electrical machines and drives systems, has signed up to an 8,184 sq ft modern commercial unit at the popular Hornbeam Park business park.

Nidec has taken a new long-term lease and will be adding additional offices, lab space and upgrading the power supply.

The Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank brokered the deal at Hornbeam Park on behalf of Nidec SR Drives Limited.

Iain McPhail, partner with the industrial property team at Knight Frank in Leeds, said: We are delighted to have secured this unit for our client which was negotiated during ‘lockdown’. This is a significant deal, which underlines the strength of the Harrogate industrial property market. The property at Hornbeam Park offers easy road access and good public transport links as well as high specification office and industrial space.

Paul Rawlins, Financial Director at Nidec said: It’s a perfect location for the business to relocate to due to its close proximity to our existing workforce. Furthermore, there is a wide variety of on-site leisure facilities including hotel accommodation, fitness centre, restaurants and cafes, combined with an on-site rail link.

Robbins Associates advised the landlords, Hornbeam Park Ltd.