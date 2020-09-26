Port Vale 0 – 0 Harrogate Town

Please share the news











Harrogate Town maintained their unbeaten record in League 2,when they came away from Vale Park,Burslem,with a point from a goalless draw.

Simon Weaver started with Mark Beck replacing Jack Muldoon who was still not quite over a tight muscle injury sustained in last Tuesday’s win at Notts County.

Both sides started slowly,although the Valiants had the ball in Town’s net after 12 minutes through Dave Worrall,only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Warren Burrell.

Home skipper,Leon Legge headed a cross from Rodney past Joe Cracknell’s post,but Town were the next to threaten.Josh Falkingham’s pass released Ryan Fallowfield and his cross found Aaron Martin who tested home keeper,Scott Brown with a fine header.

After a cagey opening to the second half the Valiants almost took the lead on 64 minutes.

Nathan Smith’s run took him to the byline and he cut the ball back for Worrall to shoot against the upright.

Town were forced on to the defensive as second placed Vale pressed for their third league win of the season.

Conor Hall was majestic in defence and Will Smith made a vital,late block from Tom Conlon to deny Vale all three points.

Indeed,Town almost snatched a late winner in added time when Martin headed George Thomson’s corner just wide of the goal.







Town,

Cracknell,Fallowfield,Falkingham,Smith,Burrell,Thomson,Beck(Stead 65),Martin,Kiernan(Walker 80),Kerry(Kirby 76),Hall.

Unused subs,Jones,Minter,Lokko. Booked Kirby.

Port Vale,

Brown,Mills(Brisley 45),Smith,Legge,Fitzpatrick,Joyce(Robinson 84),Conlon,Oyeleke,Rodney,Worrall,Cullen(McKirdy).

Unused subs,Visser,Whitehead,Burgess,Crookes. Booked Conlon.

Referee B Toner

By John Harrison