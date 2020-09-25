Video: RHS Garden Harlow Carr – Invasive Species’ an exhibition by the Yorkshire Sculptors Group

Invasive Species’ is an exhibition by the Yorkshire Sculptors Group that offers visitors the chance to see work made for the garden dealing with ideas around nature, humanity and control.

Katherine Musgrove, Garden Manager at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, said:

We have been working with the Yorkshire Sculpture Group who approached us and we then had an on-site meeting in January.

We discussed about where to best site the sculptures as they have a very diverse group of artists.

With the nature of what they wanted to do, they fitted well within the woodland area.

It has already generated a lot of interest during installation week, all the artists were really happy to talk to the visitors.

But it has created a talking point and an extra dimension for a visit.

The garden is on the edge of turning Autumnal and has some fantastic colours – it’s a great time to visit the gardens.