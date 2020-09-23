The Granby Care Home receives Top 20 accolade in carehome.co.uk annual awards 2020

Please share the news











brighterkind’s The Granby Care Home in Harrogate is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a ‘Top 20 Large Care Home Group 2020’ award by leading care home review website carehome.co.uk. This is the fourth consecutive year that the home has received this accolade.

The annual carehome.co.uk awards are based on reviews from care home residents as well as their friends and family. The Granby has a score of 9.6 out of 10 with reviewers praising the excellent standards of individualised care, the fantastic entertainment programme and the kindness and compassion of the care team.

Home Manager Michelle Poole said: It’s been a challenging year so far and we are thrilled to receive this award from carehome.co.uk and would like to thank everyone who took the time to review us and of course our passionate and committed team members who help our residents to love every day. This award is particularly special because it is based on the unbiased opinions of residents living in our home and their family and friends.

The Granby is located at Granby Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and is currently welcoming new residents with safety and welfare measures in place.