Help lead farming’s next generation

A bright minded individual with a passion for agriculture is sought to help lead the next generation of farming professionals in Yorkshire.

The Future Farmers of Yorkshire, a group supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, is seeking a new Vice Chair at what is a crucial time for the industry.

Brexit planning, the coronavirus pandemic and atrocious seasonal weather is putting a lot of strain on farming and rural businesses. Faced with these circumstances, top quality peer to peer support is ever more valuable.

Launched a decade ago to bring together like-minded farmers, vets and industry professionals, the Future Farmers of Yorkshire provides this support in the form of a rolling programme of topical debates, social events, workshops, farm walks and industry visits.

The group’s activities aid members’ personal development and offer wide ranging insights from industry experts. In the last year alone, bursaries have been provided for members to attend the Oxford Farming Conferences, the National Farmers Union’s Annual Conference and the Entrepreneurs in Dairying training course run by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers.

This summer’s Great Yorkshire Virtual Show featured a special address to Future Farmers of Yorkshire members by NFU President Minette Batters, while an earlier Spring Debate tackled the pressing issue of achieving net zero emissions within farming. Last Autumn, farmers’ physical and mental health and wellbeing was put in the spotlight during a weeklong Fit2Farm campaign which culminated in a high-profile conference.

Now, the group’s attention is firmly fixed on rising to the challenges of the future as members seek to forge ahead with their careers. To help shape the support required to guide this younger generation through a crucial period, a Vice Chair is sought to join the group’s management board.

The role lasts for three years and involves being responsible for co-ordinating the management board and deputising for the Chairman, Alastair Trickett.

Alastair, a Nuffield Scholar who farms at Wike near Leeds, said: This is a prestigious opportunity to play an important role in the Future Farmers of Yorkshire, a group that achieves national recognition for engaging with its 1,000 plus members to collectively make Yorkshire’s farming and rural industries the envy of the country. At a crucial time for our industry, we are looking for someone who is passionate about the farming industry, regardless of your background, to join our management board as Vice Chair. You may be a farmer, but you may be a school teacher, a restauranteur, a scientist, an entrepreneur, a lawyer. If we are to continue to grow as an industry, to meet the challenges of the future, to stay current and relevant to the next generation, to improve the ecological capital of our region whilst feeding more people, we must open our minds and look far and wide for inspiration, guidance and skills. When we emerge from this challenging period of change, Yorkshire farmers will continue to be the leaders of our industry. To do this, we need the best on our board.







This Autumn, the Future Farmers of Yorkshire will be holding a Leadership Training Workshop run by trainers used to coaching executive teams of blue-chip companies, as well as a Financial Management Course. An Autumn Debate will also be held, virtually, with a focus on developing an entrepreneurial mindset to manage farms through change.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of Vice Chair of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire, is welcome to get in touch with the management board by emailing futurefarmers@yas.co.uk

