Win a Cartier watch for just £10 with Martin House

You could win a Cartier watch worth £3,500 for just £10 thanks to Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

The watch is the star prize of the hospice’s Online Glitter Ball, which takes place on Friday 2nd October, and you can enter the draw to win it now.

The ladies’ quartz watch is from Cartier’s Tank Solo collection, and features blue-steeled arms, stainless steel case and bracelet, and a sapphire crystal glass front.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: This is an incredible chance to win a watch by one of the world’s top names in jewellery. It’s an elegant piece, which can be worn everyday – and it could be yours for just £10! We’d like to thank our sponsor Berry’s Jewellers for donating such an amazing prize which we hope will raise lots of money for Martin House, and enable us to provide the specialist care and support we provide to children around our region.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, including respite stays, emergency care and end of life care, as well as providing bereavement support to families.

Entries to win the watch can be made at www.martinhouseglitterballauction.co.uk – and you can also browse 50 auction items, including holidays, dining experiences, hampers, jewellery and sporting experiences.

For just £20 you can also join BBC Bargain Hunt antiques expert Charles Hanson, on 2nd October, as he hosts the Online Glitter Ball, with an evening of entertainment in your own home – plus find out if you’ve won the Cartier watch prize draw.

For more information visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/glitterball.